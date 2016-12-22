Missing At-Risk Indio Woman Found Safe

An Indio woman suffering from dementia was found safe Thursday afternoon, just over a full day after she wandered off.

Clara Sevilla was last seen around 10 a.m. Wednesday near the 46600 block of Arabia Street.

According to Indio police Sgt. Daniel Marshall, Sevilla has a history of disappearing and wandering off, but normally has returned within a few hours. Police also emphasized that she does not drive, nor did she have access to a vehicle.

Sevilla was located Thursday afternoon in good health and was reunited with family members, Marshall said.