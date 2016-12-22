Congratulations to all our "25 Days of Joy" winners!

12/6 - Denise Ragland (Rancho Mirage) - Living Desert Wild Lights 4-Pack

12/7- Maria Avila (Cathedral City) - $50 Restaurant Gift Card

12/8 - Cami Valenzuala (Thermal) - $50 Restaurant Gift Card

12/9 - Diane Phillips (Indio) - 1 Night Stay at the Hard Rock Palm Springs

12/12 - Jess Taylor (Palm Springs) - $100 Restaurant Gift Card

12/13 - Jenn Kennedy (Desert Hot Springs) - Living Desert Wild Lights 4-Pack

12/14 - Courtney Dempton (Palm Desert) - $100 Restaurant Gift Card

12/15 - Theresa Terry (Thermal) - 1 Night Stay at the Hard Rock Palm Springs

12/16 - Ashley Ford (Desert Hot Springs) - $50 Restaurant Gift Card

12/19 - Delina Monroy (Coachella) - Living Desert Wild Lights 4-Pack

12/20 - Ericka Soliz (Thousand Palms) - $50 Restaurant Gift Card

12/21 - Maria Moreno (Whitewater) - $50 Visa Debit Card

12/22 - Maria Hernandez Johnson (Indio) - Living Desert Wild Lights 4-Pack

12/23 - Jennfer Kelly Sugarman (Indio) - $50 Visa Debit Card

12/26 - Olga Manriquez (Indio) - 43" LG Smart TV

Winners please contact: Andrew F. Johnston (Creative Services Director) at 760-797-8435 to collect your prize!