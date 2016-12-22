Multi-Vehicle Crash Shuts Down Freeway

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a Smoke Advisory for the Coachella Valley and area's around the Manzanita Fire. This advisory is in effect through Tuesday morning. SCAQMD will issue an update if additional information becomes available. A brush fire, named the Manzanita Fire, is burning in Riverside County, south of Beaumont and Banning, north of the community of San Jacinto.
A brush fire erupted today along state Route 79 south of Beaumont, rapidly charring more than 100 acres and prompting the California Highway Patrol to close the highway, but no homes or other structures were immediately threatened.
A bicyclist died in a hospital today after crashing into a parked vehicle in La Quinta.
