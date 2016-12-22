Multi-Vehicle Crash Shuts Down Freeway

A multi-vehicle crash Thursday involving a jack-knifed big rig and up to a dozen other vehicles sent at least two people to a hospital and shut down the westbound 60 Freeway through the morning from the Interstate 10 interchange in Beaumont to Moreno Valley.

The crash was reported at 6:39 a.m. on the westbound 60, west of the I- 10 and east of Gilman Springs Road.

According to California Highway Patrol Officer Darren Meyer, a driver lost control of their vehicle on the winding two-lane stretch of the 60 freeway through the mountain range known as the Badlands and slammed into a wall, causing another driver to crash into the first car.

Several other vehicles trailing the crash scene, including a big rig, then piled up, clogging the westbound lanes. Included among the ensuing wrecks was the big rig jackknifing and at least one other vehicle overturning, Meyer said.

At least two people were taken to a hospital with injuries of unknown severity, according to a CHP incident log.

A SigAlert was issued about 7:30 a.m. due to the closure of the westbound 60 to the Sixth Street on-ramp in Beaumont, where Interstate 10 connects with the 60 freeway.

Meyer said the crash scene was cleared relatively quickly, but a large quantity of oil spilled out of the big rig and onto the freeway, keeping Caltrans crews busy on cleanup until about 1 p.m., when westbound traffic was reopened.