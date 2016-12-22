PDHS Grad DJ Alexander Headed To NFL Pro Bowl

Most players drafted in the 5th round of the NFL draft aren't always expected to make the team, let alone head to the NFL's All-Star game in the Pro Bowl.

But Palm Desert High School's DJ Alexander not only logged a career-high 41 defensive snaps in the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend against the Tennessee Titans, but he also received the good news that he's been voted as an alternate for the NFL Pro Bowl as fellow Chiefs player Bubba March-Lillard tweeted today.

Congrats to my linebacker brother @D_alexander4 on his pro bowl honor! Great to see the best special teams player in the NFL get awarded?????? — Bubba March-Lillard (@TheMarchingJay) December 21, 2016

He was voted in as a special teams player.

Thanks to his sure tackling and consistency, when Chiefs Pro Bowl linebacker Derrick Johnson unfortunately ruptured his Achilles tendon, Alexander was the back up and called into his first career start.

However, should the Kansas City Chiefs advance to Super Bowl 51 in Houston, it's fair to believe Alexander will happily give up his alternate spot in the Pro Bowl.