PDHS Grad DJ Alexander Headed To NFL Pro Bowl

By Julie Buehler, Video Journalist
Most players drafted in the 5th round of the NFL draft aren't always expected to make the team, let alone head to the NFL's All-Star game in the Pro Bowl.

But Palm Desert High School's DJ Alexander not only logged a career-high 41 defensive snaps in the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend against the Tennessee Titans, but he also received the good news that he's been voted as an alternate for the NFL Pro Bowl as fellow Chiefs player Bubba March-Lillard tweeted today. 

He was voted in as a special teams player. 

Thanks to his sure tackling and consistency, when Chiefs Pro Bowl linebacker Derrick Johnson unfortunately ruptured his Achilles tendon, Alexander was the back up and called into his first career start. 

However, should the Kansas City Chiefs advance to Super Bowl 51 in Houston, it's fair to believe Alexander will happily give up his alternate spot in the Pro Bowl. 

