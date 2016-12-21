Shadow Hills Launches Coachella Valley's First And Only Girls Wrestling Program

Shadow Hills High School's wrestling program is known for it's success, and now it'll be known for making Coachella Valley history.

"I used to walk like this," Lena Taylor says with her shoulders slumped forward. "Now I walk like this," she says, shoulders back, head high and beaming with a smile.

"Guys use to say wrestling is a guy's sports," says Vivian Frausto. "No it's not... It's for a woman too..."

While the Shadow Hills High Girls Wrestling stars enjoy the first and only girls wrestling program, reality is, opportunity wasn't always available for girls.

"For me, I didn't have a choice," says Christina Garcia, SHHS assistant girls wrestling coach. "It was be on the boys team or nothing."

But now at Shadow Hills High School, the girls do have a choice as the school launched the first girls wrestling program in the Coachella Valley history.

2017 will be only the 5th year that girls wrestling is a sanctioned sport for California high schools. Garcia was a varsity wrestler at Palm Desert High School well before the state recognized her sport.

"When I started, I was the only person on my team." Garcia says. "I got another couple girls to join, but they didn't stick around. Indio had one. Cathedral City had some that came and went but I was the only one that was there all four years. And now, we have a full team and they're just starting to pop out of nowhere... I feel proud that I was there in the beginning and seeing how far it's come."

The most recent surveys available show more than 4,000 girls who participate in wrestling and while that number has grown over the past few years, it pales in comparison to other winter sports. Some 47,000 girls play soccer, or more than 11 times and 34,000 play basketball.

But wresting is the choice for these ladies.

"It makes me more confident," says Taylor. "The boys see me and I'm like, I can flex more than you bro."

"It takes a special kind of person," says Frausto. "I didn't think I'd be wrestling, but I just tried it out and I fell in love with it."

"Girls don't know there's an option to be able to wrestle," says Gracia. "And for us to have a team for it, they begin think maybe this is something they can do."

But creating a program from scratch takes a lot of work. Something Head Coach Gabriel Abril knew going in.

"This is going to be a legit varsity run program and we're going to push to make gains," says Abril. "We're going to push to make a CIF title run, obviously it's not going to happen in one year, but we're going to put in the work, we're going to train and i"m going to push them to do so. "

And the coaching and training is only part of the challenge.

"Unfortunately school districts don't have the money to start programs," says Abril. "So that was a huge challenge just to get uniforms ordered and get them here in time to get the girls showing up to tournaments no mismatching and things like that."

But the coaches and athletes we spoke to say the challenges are worth the rewards.

"You're making the stepping stones for every other girl," says Taylor, a freshman. "We're going to build something and it's going to be awesome. I was there when that started and now you guys are champions."

The Lady Knights first home meet is January 5th.