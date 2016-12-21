Three Children, Man, Injured in Solo Rollover Crash on Freeway in Indio

Three young boys who were not strapped in car seats and a man driving on a suspended license were injured Wednesday when a vehicle overturned on Interstate 10 in Indio.

The crash occurred at 11:13 a.m. on eastbound I-10, west of Monroe Street, said California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Radford.

Salvador Cisneros, 27, of Salinas, lost control of his 2006 Dodge Durango, which rolled over on the freeway's right shoulder, leading to a 45- minute shutdown of the right lane and backing up traffic past the Jefferson Street on-ramp.

Three boys, ages 4, 5, and 6, were injured in the crash. The 5-year-old suffered major injuries, while the other two children suffered moderate injuries, as did Cisneros, Radford said.

All four victims were taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs by ambulance. Authorities did not immediately disclose their relationship to one another.

Radford said the crash remained under investigation. While alcohol and drugs did not appear to be contributing factors, none of the boys were secured in child safety seats when the crash occurred and Cisneros was driving with a suspended license, he said.