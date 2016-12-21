Indio Man Struck and Killed by Two Vehicles in Coachella; One Dr - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Indio Man Struck and Killed by Two Vehicles in Coachella; One Driver at Large

Coachella, CA -

A driver who took off after striking and fatally injuring a pedestrian, who was then run over by a second vehicle, was being sought, sheriff's officials said.

Juan Hernandez, 36, of Indio was killed at 11:25 p.m. Tuesday on state Route 86, south of Avenue 52. According to sheriff's Sgt. John Clark, Hernandez was struck by a hit-and-run driver, then struck by a second vehicle as he was lying in the road.

The second driver stopped and was cooperative with the investigation, Clark said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the hit- and-run driver  was asked to contact Officer Acevedo at the sheriff's Thermal station at (760) 863-8990 or Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867 to make an anonymous report.

