Driver Flees Scene of Crash Leaving Hundreds Without Power in Cathedral City

A driver fled the scene of a two-car crash in Cathedral City Tuesday, which sent at least one of the cars through a power pole, cutting power for hundreds of Southern California Edison customers nearby.

The crash occurred at 4:45 p.m. near Ramon Road and San Eljay Avenue, said Cathedral City Lt. Glen Haas.

One driver fled the scene and officers were attempting to locate the suspect, Haas said.

One person was hospitalized with moderate injuries. The downed power pole blacked out power for 2,535 customers when the crash occurred, according to SCE's Paul Netter.

Power had been restored to all but 327 customers by 5:07 p.m., Netter said.

The crash blacked out the area bordered by McCallum Way to the north, San Ardo Avenue to the west, Santoro Drive to the east and Ramon Road to the south.

SCE crews were on scene for repairs. There was no estimated time when power would be fully restored.

