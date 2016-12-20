Trio Pleads Not Guilty to Murder, Accessory Charges, in Man's Sh - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Trio Pleads Not Guilty to Murder, Accessory Charges, in Man's Shooting Death in DHS

Candelaria DeSantiago Candelaria DeSantiago
Alejandro DeSantiago Alejandro DeSantiago
Anthony Garza Anthony Garza
Desert Hot Springs, CA -

A defendant accused in the shooting death of a man whose body was found last week in Desert Hot Springs was arraigned Wednesday on a murder charge, while two siblings pleaded not guilty to being accessories.

Anthony Garza, 26, is charged with the murder of Dominick Mesta, and Alejandro DeSantiago, 39, and his sister, Candelaria DeSantiago, 31, are charged with being accessories after the fact.

All three defendants, who are being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, are scheduled to return to the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Jan. 9 for a felony settlement conference.

The victim was found around 10:30 a.m. Dec. 20 near a home in the 13000 block of Via Real. A teenager came upon the body and notified police.

Detective Christopher Saucier alleged that the DeSantiagos ``helped to try and conceal the murder,'' but he did not elaborate.

Police have not disclosed a motive for the shooting.

