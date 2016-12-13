Thousands of Pilgrims Walk in Honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Indio

Thousands of Pilgrims Walk in Honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe

KMIR Kitty Alvarado, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Coachella Valley Region -

The Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe is a big event in the Coachella Valley. Thousands gathered at Our Lady of Solitude Catholic Church in Palm Springs for a mass at 4:00 a.m., then, set off on a 35 mile pilgrimage in honor of the Patroness of the Americas. The spiritual journey to Our Lady of Soledad Church in Coachella takes over 12 hours.  

"I am tired but I do this as my faith," says Coachella resident Ana Ceja who has been participating in the walk for 6 years. 

This December 12, marked the 486 anniversary of the apparitions of the Virgen of Guadalupe in Mexico, where according to official Catholic accounts she left her image emblazoned on the cloak of an indigenous man named Juan Diego. 

"And that's the only image that we have that Mary has actually left anywhere in our world," says Father Alberto Guido of San Luis Rey Catholic Church, adding that the Guadalupe's apparitions were a miracle that resulted in a church being built on a hill. 

Believers, like Irene Mora, who lives in Cathedral City, say the Day of La Virgen de Guadalupe is a day to give thanks, "Because of all the blessings that God has given to my family and to everybody."

But it's also a day many ask for answered prayers. 

Mora says she's asking for the health of several family members including a friend with cancer, "I'm asking for my husband to get well ... Virgin Mary is asking God to make a miracle for me." 

Father Guido says the faithful trust La Virgen de Guadalupe as a messenger, "We ask Mary to intercede to pray for us before God."

And others like Ceja walk to fulfill a promise, "I promised her as long as I have my legs and my arms to walk I was going to do this every year for her," she says. 

This year the pilgrims also carried a banner in memory of the two fallen Palm Springs Police officers, Officer Jose "Gil" Vega and Officer Lesley Zerebny. 

Father Guido says the message of the day is simple, "It's a message of hope, peace and unity.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • La Quinta

    Man Killed from Solo Vehicle Crash Into Wall in La Quinta Identified

    Man Killed from Solo Vehicle Crash Into Wall in La Quinta Identified

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 5:24 PM EST2017-12-12 22:24:54 GMT

    A man was killed Tuesday morning when his vehicle crashed into a wall in La Quinta. 

    A man was killed Tuesday morning when his vehicle crashed into a wall in La Quinta. 

  • Palm Springs

    Photos: Inside Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Palm Springs Honeymoon Hideway

    Photos: Inside Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Palm Springs Honeymoon Hideway

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 6:55 PM EST2017-12-12 23:55:29 GMT
    Elvis and Priscilla Presley's honeymoon hideaway in the Southern California desert is back on the market.  The Palm Springs landmark designed by influential modernist architect William Krisel has been listed for $5.9 million. The home was famously rented out by "The King" and his wife following their 1967 wedding in Las Vegas.  The midcentury modern residence at 1350 Ladera Circle features five bedrooms and five bathrooms on a little more than an acre of living s...
    Elvis and Priscilla Presley's honeymoon hideaway in the Southern California desert is back on the market.  The Palm Springs landmark designed by influential modernist architect William Krisel has been listed for $5.9 million. The home was famously rented out by "The King" and his wife following their 1967 wedding in Las Vegas.  The midcentury modern residence at 1350 Ladera Circle features five bedrooms and five bathrooms on a little more than an acre of living s...

  • Mother of Bullied Child Speaks Out Amid Confederate Flag Controversy

    Mother of Bullied Child Speaks Out Amid Confederate Flag Controversy

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 6:48 PM EST2017-12-12 23:48:55 GMT

    Kimberly Jones, who posted a viral video of her bullied son Keaton that drew the attention of celebrities across the nation, is now responding to charges of racism following controversial images involving the Confederate flag that surfaced in the wake of her family's new celebrity status. 

    Kimberly Jones, who posted a viral video of her bullied son Keaton that drew the attention of celebrities across the nation, is now responding to charges of racism following controversial images involving the Confederate flag that surfaced in the wake of her family's new celebrity status. 

Powered by Frankly