Parolee Pleads Not Guilty to Coachella Man's Murder

A parolee accused of gunning down a man in the courtyard of an apartment building in Desert Hot Springs pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a charge of murder.

Edwardo Stultz of Cathedral City, 23, was arrested the night of Dec. 13, about 18 hours after allegedly shooting 37-year-old Coachella resident Johnny Rodrigues in the 66100 block of Second Street. Rodrigues was pronounced dead at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs of multiple gunshot wounds.

Along with murder, Stultz is charged with possession of a firearm and a sentence-enhancing firearm use allegation.

According to a parole violation report, witnesses said an argument broke out in the apartment's courtyard between several men just prior to the 3 a.m. shooting.

Rodrigues ``was unable to say who shot him and quickly went into cardiac arrest on scene,'' the report says. But multiple witnesses identified Stultz as the alleged shooter, leading to his arrest at 9 that night near his home in the 28700 block of Landau Boulevard, according to Sgt. Gus Paiz. He has been in custody since then, initially for allegedly violating parole.

Stultz was released in September after serving three years in prison for possession of a controlled substance and attempting to evade a peace officer, according to the parole violation report.

The report also says that Stultz, identified as a gang member in the document, violated parole by allegedly associating with documented gang members.

Witnesses told police that two other gang members were present with Stultz at the time of the killing, but Stultz is currently not facing any gang- related charges in connection with the shooting.

Stultz, who remains in custody without bail at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, has prior felony convictions in Riverside County for attempted robbery, evading arrest and possession of controlled substances, according to court records.

He will return to court Jan. 6 for a felony settlement conference.