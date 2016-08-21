District Attorney To Investigate Indio Police Shooting

An Indio police officer shot and killed a man who was suspected of threatening citizens with a knife in Indio the night of Saturday, August 20th. The coroner's office identified the man shot as Pedro Montanez, 71, from Indio.

The District Attorney's Office will review the case regarding any criminal culpability on the part of any involved officers. We were able to get a statement from the Public Information Officer at the Riverside County District Attorney's office, saying "As you may know, that is the only thing our review in OIS (Officer Involved Shooting) cases involves. Whether or not any officer or officers in any OIS followed their department policy is determined by the officer's department."

The shooting was at about 9:15 p.m. Saturday outside the Rancho Fresco Market on Jackson St. and Dillon Rd., just west of the 10 Freeway.

The officer shot and killed the suspect and a sheriff's homicide unit was called on scene to head the investigation, Deputy Mike Vasquez said.

Following standard procedures, the sheriff's office was brought in as the outside agency to investigate the incident and the officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave.

Police say this is a stressful situation for everyone, and their thoughts go out to the suspect's family.

A woman who witnessed the shooting, but did not want to be identified, says the man is elderly and lives next door to the market. She says the man suffers from mental illness but is well known in the community.

She insists he was not armed, "The only thing he had in his hands yeah it was like the strings from the taser and that was it and he was going side to side, he didn't have scissors of a knife like they were saying he did, he didn't have none of that."

She says she can't believe she won't see him again around the neighborhood, "I barely saw him Saturday morning then I saw him Saturday at night but he was dead already, when I saw him they were shooting him so yeah it's sad."

The Indio Police Department says they cannot comment on the investigation. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Central Homicide Investigator Alfaro at (760) 393-3528.