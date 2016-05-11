Vince Marino joined KMIR News as a Video Journalist in May 2016.

Vince was born and raised in Northridge, CA. Before moving to the Coachella Valley, Vince worked as a staff writer/reporter for KHTS AM 1220 in Santa Clarita, CA. His news reporting experience includes general local news, breaking stories, feature stories and natural disasters.

While attending College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, he was involved with the student publication Cougar News and obtained internships with both KNBC and KABC in Los Angeles. During that time he worked closely with both reporters and photographers.

Vince demonstrated through his reporter reel that he was ready to move on from radio and chose KMIR News to begin his television career.

In his free time, Vince likes to play golf, go to the beach, watch movies and spend time with his niece and nephew.



