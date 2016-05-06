Mother of Infant Killed in Highway 74 Crash Charged With Murder, Child Endangerment

A young mom accused of allowing her 5-month-old daughter to ride unrestrained in a Porsche that crashed in Palm Desert last year, killing the infant and seriously injuring her parents, is facing murder and child endangerment charges, prosecutors said.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Kristen Leigh Lauer, 23, of Rancho Mirage in connection with the May 1, 2016, death of Armani Green, who was ejected from the sports car.

The child's father, Marcus Green, 52, has been in custody since last May on murder and child endangerment charges. He is due back in court on May 26 for a preliminary hearing to determine if there's enough evidence for him to stand trial.

Green was behind the wheel of the Porsche sport coupe when it struck a metal guardrail and crashed down an embankment about 200 feet off state Route 74 just after 8 a.m.

The baby was thrown about 90 feet from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. Lauer and Green were both seriously injured in the crash.