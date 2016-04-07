Technical Director (Click Here for Details)

Indio

A 3-year-old child tumbled out of a second-story window at an Indio building Wednesday and was airlifted to a hospital. The extent of the toddler's injuries was unknown. Emergency personnel were called just before 3:30 p.m. to the 83400 block of Gemini Street. Indio police Sgt. Daniel Marshall said a helicopter landed on the field of the nearby Davis Sports Complex to retrieve the child, whose name was not released.