Technical Director (Click Here for Details)

KMIR-TV is looking for a top-notch Technical Director to help support production operations in Palm Springs, CA. The ideal candidate should be proficient with production switchers, broadcast graphics systems, video playout servers, and other support equipment found in a typical broadcast news control room and have at least 1 year of experience technical directing live broadcasts.

Experience with Ross Carbonite production switches and Ross Xpression graphics is a plus. College degree is preferred.

Key requirements include:

  • Must possess a high degree of technical proficiency in a broadcast control room environment.

  • Ability to remain calm and make quick, clear decisions under pressure.

  • Ability to direct/lead others during live broadcasts.

  • Must possess strong communication and organization skills.

  • Must possess strong interpersonal skills and be able to collaborate with producers and other support staff.

  • Exemplify a strong service mindset and maintain a high degree of diplomacy and professionalism at all times.

  • Unrelenting attention to detail and quality.

  • Creative thinker, team player.

Qualified candidates should send resume including references to;

ajohnston@Entravision.com / Subject: Technical Director

Andrew F. Johnston
Production Director
KMIR-KPSE
72920 Parkview Drive
Palm Desert, CA 92260

NO PHONE CALLS. 

Entravision Communications Corporation, an equal opportunity employer.

