Account Executive (Click Here For Details)

Account Executive (fULL-TIME)

Job Description: KMIR / KPSE seeks a Account Executive with a passion for generating revenue on the local sales level through the selling of commercial time to direct retailers, agency business, and regional accounts.

Responsibilities:

Selling commercial air-time to existing accounts

New business development

Maximize shares of current business and unit rate

Service existing clients

In person sales calls/presentations

Ability to work as a market consultant

Interdepartmental follow-through

Post sale paperwork and internal completion

Knowledge of station, programming, rates, ratings, competitors

Accurate projections of revenue account list will generate

Position requires performance of other job-related duties as assigned.

Requirements / Qualifications:

High School Diploma (college degree preferred)

Background in media (preferably television)

Sales experience (experience in broadcast sales preferred, but not required)

Strong communications skills, in person and phone

Working relationship with Connecticut and regional advertising agencies preferred

Team player

Self-motivator, goal oriented

Must have valid CA drivers license and own transportation

Good computer skills

Developed organizational skills

Please send resume to: Jobs@KMIR.Com EOE. No phone calls.