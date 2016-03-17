Account Executive (Click Here For Details) - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Account Executive (Click Here For Details)

Posted: Updated:
KMIR Andrew Johnston, Creative Services Director
Connect

Account Executive (fULL-TIME)

Job Description:  KMIR / KPSE seeks a Account Executive with a passion for generating revenue on the local sales level through the selling of commercial time to direct retailers, agency business, and regional accounts.

Responsibilities

  • Selling commercial air-time to existing accounts
  • New business development
  • Maximize shares of current business and unit rate
  • Service existing clients
  • In person sales calls/presentations
  • Ability to work as a market consultant
  • Interdepartmental follow-through
  • Post sale paperwork and internal completion
  • Knowledge of station, programming, rates, ratings, competitors
  • Accurate projections of revenue account list will generate
  • Position requires performance of other job-related duties as assigned.

Requirements / Qualifications:

  • High School Diploma (college degree preferred)
  • Background in media (preferably television)
  • Sales experience (experience in broadcast sales preferred, but not required)
  • Strong communications skills, in person and phone
  • Working relationship with Connecticut and regional advertising agencies preferred
  • Team player
  • Self-motivator, goal oriented
  • Must have valid CA drivers license and own transportation
  • Good computer skills
  • Developed organizational skills

Please send resume to: Jobs@KMIR.Com   EOE.   No phone calls.

Powered by Frankly