Andrew F. Johnston - Creative Services Director - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Andrew F. Johnston - Creative Services Director

Andrew F. Johnston is the Marketing and Creative Services Director for KMIR and KPSE MyNetwork TV.

The Coachella Valley has been a special place for Andrew. In 2003 he began his career as an intern in the KMIR Sports department, an opportunity which grew into his first full-time news job. Andrew's rapid rise took him to San Diego (KUSI), Washington, DC (WTTG), San Francisco (Comcast SportsNet), and New York City (SNY) where he covered the Jets and Mets as a Special Projects Photographer for six seasons. Andrew has been honored by his peers resulting in two San Francisco Press Club Photographer of the Year Awards, and twelve New York Emmy Award Nominations for which he took home two wins.

Andrew lives with his wife and son in Palm Springs. He's proud to call the Coachella Valley home!

E-Mail Andrew: ajohnston@kmir.com

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Motorcycle Stunt Turns Deadly

    Motorcycle Stunt Turns Deadly

    Monday, July 17 2017 10:06 PM EDT2017-07-18 02:06:40 GMT

    Search the hashtag "RuthlessRyders" on social media and you'll find videos that look like something out of a Hollywood movie: groups of motorcyclists going down the freeway at high speeds performing stunts. But it's real life, so real a stunt similar where a man stands on top of his motorcycle was killed on Sunday morning on the 15 Freeway near Corona.

    Search the hashtag "RuthlessRyders" on social media and you'll find videos that look like something out of a Hollywood movie: groups of motorcyclists going down the freeway at high speeds performing stunts. But it's real life, so real a stunt similar where a man stands on top of his motorcycle was killed on Sunday morning on the 15 Freeway near Corona.

  • Palm Desert

    Palm Desert Hotel Patrons Evaluated Following Breathing Issues From Unidentified Vapor

    Palm Desert Hotel Patrons Evaluated Following Breathing Issues From Unidentified Vapor

    Monday, July 17 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-07-18 00:34:20 GMT

    The Marriott Shadow Ridge Pool in Palm Desert has been temporarily closed after an explosion which may have injured 50-100 people. 

    The Marriott Shadow Ridge Pool in Palm Desert has been temporarily closed after an explosion which may have injured 50-100 people. 

  • Former First Daughters Visit Palm Springs Restaurant

    Former First Daughters Visit Palm Springs Restaurant

    Monday, July 17 2017 1:50 AM EDT2017-07-17 05:50:43 GMT

    Former President Barack Obama's daughters visited the valley, and made a stop at a Palm Springs restaurant.

    Former President Barack Obama's daughters visited the valley, and made a stop at a Palm Springs restaurant.

Powered by Frankly