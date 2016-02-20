Andrew F. Johnston - Creative Services Director

Andrew F. Johnston is the Marketing and Creative Services Director for KMIR and KPSE MyNetwork TV.

The Coachella Valley has been a special place for Andrew. In 2003 he began his career as an intern in the KMIR Sports department, an opportunity which grew into his first full-time news job. Andrew's rapid rise took him to San Diego (KUSI), Washington, DC (WTTG), San Francisco (Comcast SportsNet), and New York City (SNY) where he covered the Jets and Mets as a Special Projects Photographer for six seasons. Andrew has been honored by his peers resulting in two San Francisco Press Club Photographer of the Year Awards, and twelve New York Emmy Award Nominations for which he took home two wins.

Andrew lives with his wife and son in Palm Springs. He's proud to call the Coachella Valley home!

E-Mail Andrew: ajohnston@kmir.com