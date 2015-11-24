Shawn Harkness joined KMIR-TV & KPSE as Senior Producer in February 2015 and was promoted to Executive Producer in January, 2017. In addition to producing First @ 4:30 and the 5 p.m. newscasts, Shawn oversees the other producers and is responsible for specials and other event programming.

Since starting his journalism career at WRGB in Albany, NY, Shawn has worked as an assignment editor, producer, executive producer, assistant news director and news director at cable news and TV stations across the country. He worked most recently as a producer at WTVT, the FOX owned & operated station in Tampa, FL. Previous stops included CLTV in Chicago, Florida’s News Channel, Ohio News Network, WBOY in Clarksburg, WV and KTVH in Helena, MT.

Shawn lives in Palm Springs with his wife, Deana, and their dog, Sprout.

You can follow Shawn on Twitter @SHarknessNews