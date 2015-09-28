Ginger Jeffries joined KMIR in September 2015 as Chief Meteorologist.

This California native and self proclaimed 'science nerd' came to the Coachella Valley in 1996. "My dad is a doctor and my mom is a Physics and math teacher... I was born to love the sciences'.

Ginger is the youngest of 4 and grew up in Sacramento with her sister and two brothers, one of whom is an FBI agent. Now, she has two kids of her own and spends a lot of time traveling for her daughter's national volleyball team.

She began her broadcasting career in Eureka, California. Stops include Redding, San Diego, Philadelphia and finally Palm Springs where she has called the Coachella Valley home since 1996.

Meteorology, plate tectonics and atmospheric study have been long time passions for Ginger. She graduated with a Bachelors of Arts and Sciences from San Diego State University with a degree in Journalism. Since then, Ginger has served as Chief Meteorologist in the Coachella Valley for nearly two decades and hopes to earn her PhD.

You can email Ginger: gjeffries@kmir.com