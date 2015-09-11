Master Control Operator (Click Here for Details)

KMIR-TV (NBC) / KPSE-TV (MyNetworkTV), is seeking applicants for Full-Time/Part-Time Master Control operators.

Education:

High school diploma or equivalent required; college degree in related field preferred.

Skills:

Candidate must possess excellent communications skills and be detail oriented; must have the technical knowledge to maintain proper video and audio levels; ability to edit and segment programs; ability to work on deadline and under pressure, anticipate and solve problems; must have strong organizational, multi-tasking and time management skills; computer proficiency required; interpersonal skills a must to ensure a positive team environment.

Experience:

Previous experience in broadcast or cable operations - master control operations preferred.

Duties:

Operation of Master Control systems including but not limited to on-air automation, commercial servers, microwave and satellite systems and transmitter equipment. Support the on air execution for daily live newscast and network programs. Operate master control board; take satellite feeds; ingest commercials; edit and segment shows. Work closely with other departments and other duties assigned by manager. Ability to work all shifts including overnights, weekends and holidays a must.

Send resumes to:

jobs@kmir.com

No Phone calls please. Please indicate where you learned about this opportunity.



KMIR-KPSE is owned by Entravision Communications, an equal opportunity employer.