Master Control Operator (Click Here for Details)

KMIR-TV (NBC) / KPSE-TV (MyNetworkTV), is seeking applicants for Full-Time/Part-Time Master Control operators.
Education:
High school diploma or equivalent required; college degree in related field preferred.
Skills:
Candidate must possess excellent communications skills and be detail oriented; must have the technical knowledge to maintain proper video and audio levels; ability to edit and segment programs; ability to work on deadline and under pressure, anticipate and solve problems; must have strong organizational, multi-tasking and time management skills; computer proficiency required; interpersonal skills a must to ensure a positive team environment.
Experience:
Previous experience in broadcast or cable operations - master control operations preferred.
Duties:
Operation of Master Control systems including but not limited to on-air automation, commercial servers, microwave and satellite systems and transmitter equipment. Support the on air execution for daily live newscast and network programs. Operate master control board; take satellite feeds; ingest commercials; edit and segment shows. Work closely with other departments and other duties assigned by manager. Ability to work all shifts including overnights, weekends and holidays a must.
Send resumes to:
No Phone calls please. Please indicate where you learned about this opportunity.
KMIR-KPSE is owned by Entravision Communications, an equal opportunity employer.
Attempted murder and other felony charges were filed Monday against a Thousand Palms man accused in a Coachella burglary and assault last summer.
Attempted murder and other felony charges were filed Monday against a Thousand Palms man accused in a Coachella burglary and assault last summer.
A 13-year-old California girl was taken off life support Friday after attempting to take her own life following years of bullying by her middle school peers.
A 13-year-old California girl was taken off life support Friday after attempting to take her own life following years of bullying by her middle school peers.
The battle over the Palm Springs Mall is heading to court as attorneys for College Of The Desert try to invoke eminent domain after negotiations with the property owner failed.
The battle over the Palm Springs Mall is heading to court as attorneys for College Of The Desert try to invoke eminent domain after negotiations with the property owner failed.