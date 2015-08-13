Video Journalist (Click Here For Details) - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

KMIR-KPSE is looking for a Video Journalist/Reporter.

We are looking for a passionate storyteller who embraces today’s multi-platform environment.  You will shoot, write and edit your stories while also making sure you’re in the social media stream before your story airs on TV.  You’ll cover stories as assigned by the desk, but you’ll also be expected to generate story ideas every day.  We respond aggressively to breaking news and weather, so you must have a strong on-camera presence on and off script and be ready to go live right after you get there.  Most importantly, you must have a great attitude and collaborative spirit and enjoy and working with others.

Qualifications:
*1 year experience as on-camera Video Journalist / Reporter.
*College degree in journalism or related field preferred.
*Strong news judgment with emphasis on enterprise reporting.
*Excellent storytelling and writing skills.
*LIVE presentation skills and ability to connect with the audience.
*Ability to work under intense deadline pressure.
*Familiarity with newsroom computer systems, particularly iNews and Edius.
*Ability to operate P2 field camera and related equipment.
*Understanding of web and social media and their importance in today’s news environment.   

Job Functions:
*Cover News stories and events as assigned.
*Shoot, write and edit stories using iNews system and Edius editing software.
*Research and develop news stories with an emphasis on making an emotional connection with the audience.
*Make periodic appearances at community events on behalf of the station.
*Willingness and ability to work any shift, including evenings, weekends, overnights and holidays.
*Understand and practice journalism ethics and have strong organizational skills.
*Possess unrestricted work authorization for work in the United States and have a valid driver’s license.
*Ability to carry up to 50 pounds of field equipment.
*Perform other job functions as assigned by managers.

Interested candidates should tell us how they heard about this opening and rush their resume and link to their reel to:

jobs@kmir.com


No Phone calls please.
KMIR-KPSE is owned by OTA Broadcasting, an equal opportunity employer.

