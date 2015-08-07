Bryan Gallo joined KMIR News as a Weathercaster in August 2015. Weathercasting is a lifelong dream come true for Bryan.

Bryan has worked in the entertainment and restaurant business since he was a teenager. First working just to make ends meet --- Bryan found his niche: helping folks get comfortable and enjoy themselves! As a young adult, he moved from the Bay Area to Los Angeles to pursue a career as professional dancer. Where he had the opportunity to work on MTV and has worked on Soul Train Dancer. Later, he spent several years as maître d and co-owner of a popular fine dining and jazz joint in Pasadena. There, Bryan helped people from all walks of life have a good time. His reputation for gracious hosting earned him the honor of being voted Pasadena’s “Best Local Personality” in the Pasadena Weekly's Reader's Poll in 2008, 2009, & 2011.

Bryan has hosted several major events including fundraisers for Food For Thought, LA AIDS Project, Palm Springs Gay and Lesbian Center and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Recently he hosted a Spazmatics concert at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, and was the Master of Ceremonies for “The Nutcracker Swings”, a benefit concert for the Pasadena Jazz Institute Junior All-stars. Bryan has been a team member on hundreds of successful community functions throughout California, creating a better quality of life for his community and raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for local nonprofits.

Most recently Bryan was MC for several large-scale events at the Santa Anita Race Track in Los Angeles, from the annual Oktoberfest to the Kentucky Derby. These events have drawn crowds of at least 10,000 people.

Bryan says: “I love being on stage, I am a host by nature. May it be at home or on a main stage it comes naturally. I love it.”

He enjoys driving fast cars, playing softball, singing and dancing, and hanging out with family and friends.

Bryan relocated to Palm Springs in the summer of 2012 and his happy to call the desert home.

You can email Bryan: bgallyot@kmir.com