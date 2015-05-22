Gene Steinberg - Vice President & General Manager - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Gene Steinberg - Vice President & General Manager

Gene Steinberg joins KMIR/KPSE as VP/General Manager from Columbia. MO. where he was the General Manager of the ABC/FOX/MyNetwork and Me-TV stations. 

Gene's stops along the TV Super highway include Boston, Phoenix, Miami, Dallas, Minneapolis and more, plus a stop in Burbank to work for Warner Bros. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Motorcycle Stunt Turns Deadly

    Motorcycle Stunt Turns Deadly

    Monday, July 17 2017 10:06 PM EDT2017-07-18 02:06:40 GMT

    Search the hashtag "RuthlessRyders" on social media and you'll find videos that look like something out of a Hollywood movie: groups of motorcyclists going down the freeway at high speeds performing stunts. But it's real life, so real a stunt similar where a man stands on top of his motorcycle was killed on Sunday morning on the 15 Freeway near Corona.

    Search the hashtag "RuthlessRyders" on social media and you'll find videos that look like something out of a Hollywood movie: groups of motorcyclists going down the freeway at high speeds performing stunts. But it's real life, so real a stunt similar where a man stands on top of his motorcycle was killed on Sunday morning on the 15 Freeway near Corona.

  • Palm Desert

    Palm Desert Hotel Patrons Evaluated Following Breathing Issues From Unidentified Vapor

    Palm Desert Hotel Patrons Evaluated Following Breathing Issues From Unidentified Vapor

    Monday, July 17 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-07-18 00:34:20 GMT

    The Marriott Shadow Ridge Pool in Palm Desert has been temporarily closed after an explosion which may have injured 50-100 people. 

    The Marriott Shadow Ridge Pool in Palm Desert has been temporarily closed after an explosion which may have injured 50-100 people. 

  • Former First Daughters Visit Palm Springs Restaurant

    Former First Daughters Visit Palm Springs Restaurant

    Monday, July 17 2017 1:50 AM EDT2017-07-17 05:50:43 GMT

    Former President Barack Obama's daughters visited the valley, and made a stop at a Palm Springs restaurant.

    Former President Barack Obama's daughters visited the valley, and made a stop at a Palm Springs restaurant.

Powered by Frankly