Alison Hendrix - General Sales Manager - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Alison Hendrix - General Sales Manager

Alison Hendrix is the General Sales Manager for KMIR NBC and KPSE MyNetworkTV. 

Alison joined the KMIR sales team in 2005 and quickly rose through the ranks and was promoted to Local & National Sales Manager and then General Sales Manager in 2010.  Since 2005, Alison has managed local, regional and national accounts, worked with Petry Television and now Katz Eagle rep firms; and sold both short-form and long-form programming. 

She received several awards during her time with Journal Broadcast Group, including two Stock Grant awards for outstanding work at KMIR, a Circle of Excellence in Sales award recognizing her as one of the top 3% Account Executives in the company, and earned the Greatest Percentage Growth Sales award as well.  Alison enjoys developing non-traditional sponsorship opportunities and fostering trusting relationships with her advertising partners. 

Prior to working at KMIR, Alison worked at NBC Universal in the West Coast Print Advertising department.  She began as an intern, was asked back after she graduated college to replace her former manager as the Print Advertising Coordinator, then 6 months later was promoted to Traffic Coordinator.

Alison earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management, Marketing and an Associate's Degree in General Business while attending Brigham Young University – Idaho.

Alison enjoys living in La Quinta with her husband, Joey, and their son, Bradley.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Motorcycle Stunt Turns Deadly

    Motorcycle Stunt Turns Deadly

    Monday, July 17 2017 10:06 PM EDT2017-07-18 02:06:40 GMT

    Search the hashtag "RuthlessRyders" on social media and you'll find videos that look like something out of a Hollywood movie: groups of motorcyclists going down the freeway at high speeds performing stunts. But it's real life, so real a stunt similar where a man stands on top of his motorcycle was killed on Sunday morning on the 15 Freeway near Corona.

    Search the hashtag "RuthlessRyders" on social media and you'll find videos that look like something out of a Hollywood movie: groups of motorcyclists going down the freeway at high speeds performing stunts. But it's real life, so real a stunt similar where a man stands on top of his motorcycle was killed on Sunday morning on the 15 Freeway near Corona.

  • Palm Desert

    Palm Desert Hotel Patrons Evaluated Following Breathing Issues From Unidentified Vapor

    Palm Desert Hotel Patrons Evaluated Following Breathing Issues From Unidentified Vapor

    Monday, July 17 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-07-18 00:34:20 GMT

    The Marriott Shadow Ridge Pool in Palm Desert has been temporarily closed after an explosion which may have injured 50-100 people. 

    The Marriott Shadow Ridge Pool in Palm Desert has been temporarily closed after an explosion which may have injured 50-100 people. 

  • Former First Daughters Visit Palm Springs Restaurant

    Former First Daughters Visit Palm Springs Restaurant

    Monday, July 17 2017 1:50 AM EDT2017-07-17 05:50:43 GMT

    Former President Barack Obama's daughters visited the valley, and made a stop at a Palm Springs restaurant.

    Former President Barack Obama's daughters visited the valley, and made a stop at a Palm Springs restaurant.

Powered by Frankly