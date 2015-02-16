Alison Hendrix - General Sales Manager

Alison Hendrix is the General Sales Manager for KMIR NBC and KPSE MyNetworkTV.



Alison joined the KMIR sales team in 2005 and quickly rose through the ranks and was promoted to Local & National Sales Manager and then General Sales Manager in 2010. Since 2005, Alison has managed local, regional and national accounts, worked with Petry Television and now Katz Eagle rep firms; and sold both short-form and long-form programming.



She received several awards during her time with Journal Broadcast Group, including two Stock Grant awards for outstanding work at KMIR, a Circle of Excellence in Sales award recognizing her as one of the top 3% Account Executives in the company, and earned the Greatest Percentage Growth Sales award as well. Alison enjoys developing non-traditional sponsorship opportunities and fostering trusting relationships with her advertising partners.



Prior to working at KMIR, Alison worked at NBC Universal in the West Coast Print Advertising department. She began as an intern, was asked back after she graduated college to replace her former manager as the Print Advertising Coordinator, then 6 months later was promoted to Traffic Coordinator.



Alison earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management, Marketing and an Associate's Degree in General Business while attending Brigham Young University – Idaho.



Alison enjoys living in La Quinta with her husband, Joey, and their son, Bradley.