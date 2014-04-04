Internships in News & Creative Services

Available:

Spring, Summer, & Fall semesters



Hours:

Flexible, depending on number of course credits



Description:

Internships at KMIR/KPSE offer an opportunity to learn a wealth of knowledge about journalism, newsgathering, technical production and promotions and marketing.



News interns will be:

Attending editorial and story planning meetings

Making beat calls

Helping reporters and assignment editors setup stories

Contributing story ideas

Answering calls into the newsroom

Writing stories for newscasts and the website

Shadowing reporters in the field.

Learning production skills and techniques



Creative Services interns will be:

Learning to produce news promotion spots and campaigns

Creating graphic elements using Adobe AfterEffects and Photoshop

Editing television promos using Edius and Final Cut Pro systems

Writing scripts for Public Service Announcements

Assisting in shoots for marketing campaigns and promotions

Coordinating station events

