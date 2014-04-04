Internships in News & Creative Services - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Internships in News & Creative Services

Available:
Spring, Summer, & Fall semesters

Hours:
Flexible, depending on number of course credits

Description:
Internships at KMIR/KPSE offer an opportunity to learn a wealth of knowledge about journalism, newsgathering, technical production and promotions and marketing.

News interns will be:

  • Attending editorial and story planning meetings
  • Making beat calls
  • Helping reporters and assignment editors setup stories
  • Contributing story ideas
  • Answering calls into the newsroom
  • Writing stories for newscasts and the website
  • Shadowing reporters in the field.
  • Learning production skills and techniques
     

Creative Services interns will be:

  • Learning to produce news promotion spots and campaigns
  • Creating graphic elements using Adobe AfterEffects and Photoshop
  • Editing television promos using Edius and Final Cut Pro systems
  • Writing scripts for Public Service Announcements
  • Assisting in shoots for marketing campaigns and promotions
  • Coordinating station events
     


Requirements:
You must be be available for a minimum of 20 hours each week.  You must receive college credit for the internship and will be responsible for meeting expectations of both your supervisors at KMIR as well as your school. 


News internship candidates should send their cover letter and resume to:
Ross Becker
News Director
KMIR/KPSE
72920 Parkview Drive
Palm Desert, CA 92260
rbecker@kmir.com



Promotions and Creative Services internship candidates should send their cover letter and resume to:
Manny Dela Rosa
Creative Services Director
KMIR/KPSE
72920 Parkview Drive
Palm Desert, CA 92260
ajohnston@kmir.com


No Phone calls please.  KMIR/KPSE is owned by OTA Broadcasting, an equal opportunity employer.


