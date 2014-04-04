Internships in News & Creative Services

Available:
Spring, Summer, & Fall semesters
Hours:
Flexible, depending on number of course credits
Description:
Internships at KMIR/KPSE offer an opportunity to learn a wealth of knowledge about journalism, newsgathering, technical production and promotions and marketing.
News interns will be:
Creative Services interns will be:
Requirements:
You must be be available for a minimum of 20 hours each week. You must receive college credit for the internship and will be responsible for meeting expectations of both your supervisors at KMIR as well as your school.
News internship candidates should send their cover letter and resume to:
Ross Becker
News Director
KMIR/KPSE
72920 Parkview Drive
Palm Desert, CA 92260
rbecker@kmir.com
Promotions and Creative Services internship candidates should send their cover letter and resume to:
Manny Dela Rosa
Creative Services Director
KMIR/KPSE
72920 Parkview Drive
Palm Desert, CA 92260
ajohnston@kmir.com
No Phone calls please. KMIR/KPSE is owned by OTA Broadcasting, an equal opportunity employer.