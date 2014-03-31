STUDIOS & MAILING ADDRESS:
72920 Park View Drive
Palm Desert, California 92260
KMIR NEWSROOM:
760-340-1623
Email the newsroom: news@kmir.com
Send Us Your Photos: myphoto@kmir.com
You Ask. We Investigate. ®
Viewer Hotline: 760-568-2126
StoryTips: youask@kmir.com
STATION MANAGEMENT:
VICE PRESIDENT & GENERAL MANAGER:
Gene Steinberg
gene@kmir.com
760-797-8401
SALES & ADVERTISING:
Alison Shaw Hendrix
ahendrix@kmir.com
760-797-8410
NEWS DEPARTMENT:
Ross Becker
rbecker@kmir.com
760-797-8440
PROMOTIONS / MARKETING / COMMUNITY EVENTS:
Andrew F. Johnston
ajohnston@kmir.com
760-797-8435
TRAFFIC MANAGER:
Mayra Mancilla
mmancilla@kmir.com
760-797-8420
DRIVING DIRECTIONS TO KMIR STUDIOS:
From Points West: Take Interstate 10 eastbound. Exit Monterey Avenue. Turn right and take Monterey Avenue south to Park View Drive. Turn right and take Park View Drive West. The KMIR main gate is approximately 1 block down on the right, or North side of the street.
From Points East: Take Interstate 10 westbound. Exit Monterey Avenue. Turn left and take Monterey Avenue south to Park View Drive. Turn right and take Park View Drive West. The KMIR main gate is approximately 1 block down on the right, or North side of the street.
KMIR / KPSE PHONE NUMBERS:
Main Number: (760) 797-8400
Fax Number: (888) 422-9925
News Hotline: (760) 340-1623
You Ask. We Investigate. ® Line: (760) 568-2126
KMIR / KPSE PUBLIC FILE:
The KMIR Public file can be viewed online at the FCC database by clicking on https://stations.fcc.gov/station-profile/kmir-tv
For trouble issues, please contact us by:
Phone: (760) 797-8400
Fax: (888) 422-9925
Email: gene@kmir.com
PUBLIC FILE ASSISTANCE CONTACT FOR PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES:
Gene Steinberg, VP and General Manager
Phone: (760) 797-8400
Fax: (888) 422-9925
Email: gene@kmir.com
KMIR/KPSE CLOSED CAPTION COMPLAINT CONTACT INFORMATION:
Phone: (760) 797-8400, ask for Engineering Department
FAX: (888) 422-9925
Email: gene@kmir.com
RESPONSIBLE PARTY FOR WRITTEN COMPLAINTS AND CONTINUED CLOSED CAPTION CONCERNS:
Gene Steinberg, VP and General Manager
Phone: (760) 797-8401
FAX: (888) 422-9925
72920 Park View Drive
Palm Desert, CA 92260
gene@kmir.com
