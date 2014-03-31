About Us - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

About Us

STUDIOS & MAILING ADDRESS:
72920 Park View Drive
Palm Desert, California 92260

KMIR NEWSROOM:
760-340-1623
Email the newsroom: news@kmir.com

Send Us Your Photos: myphoto@kmir.com

You Ask.  We Investigate. ®
Viewer Hotline: 760-568-2126
StoryTips: youask@kmir.com
 

STATION MANAGEMENT:

VICE PRESIDENT & GENERAL MANAGER:
Gene Steinberg
gene@kmir.com
760-797-8401

SALES & ADVERTISING:
Alison Shaw Hendrix
ahendrix@kmir.com
760-797-8410

NEWS DEPARTMENT:
Ross Becker
rbecker@kmir.com
760-797-8440

PROMOTIONS / MARKETING / COMMUNITY EVENTS:
Andrew F. Johnston
ajohnston@kmir.com
760-797-8435

TRAFFIC MANAGER:
Mayra Mancilla
mmancilla@kmir.com
760-797-8420

DRIVING DIRECTIONS TO KMIR STUDIOS:

From Points West: Take Interstate 10 eastbound.  Exit Monterey Avenue. Turn right and take Monterey Avenue south to Park View Drive. Turn right and take Park View Drive West.  The KMIR main gate is approximately 1 block down on the right, or North side of the street.

From Points East: Take Interstate 10 westbound.  Exit Monterey Avenue. Turn left and take Monterey Avenue south to Park View Drive. Turn right and take Park View Drive West.  The KMIR main gate is approximately 1 block down on the right, or North side of the street.


KMIR / KPSE PHONE NUMBERS:

Main Number: (760) 797-8400
Fax Number: (888) 422-9925
News Hotline: (760) 340-1623
You Ask. We Investigate. ® Line: (760) 568-2126
 

KMIR / KPSE PUBLIC FILE:

The KMIR Public file can be viewed online at the FCC database by clicking on https://stations.fcc.gov/station-profile/kmir-tv 
For trouble issues, please contact us by:
Phone:  (760) 797-8400
Fax:  (888) 422-9925
Email: gene@kmir.com

PUBLIC FILE ASSISTANCE CONTACT FOR PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES:

Gene Steinberg, VP and General Manager
Phone:  (760) 797-8400
Fax:  (888) 422-9925
Email: gene@kmir.com

KMIR/KPSE CLOSED CAPTION COMPLAINT CONTACT INFORMATION:

Phone: (760) 797-8400, ask for Engineering Department
FAX:  (888) 422-9925
Email: gene@kmir.com

RESPONSIBLE PARTY FOR WRITTEN COMPLAINTS AND CONTINUED CLOSED CAPTION CONCERNS:

Gene Steinberg, VP and General Manager
Phone: (760) 797-8401
FAX: (888) 422-9925
72920 Park View Drive
Palm Desert, CA 92260
gene@kmir.com

  • Stay Connected with KMIR

    Sign up now to get the latest breaking news and be the first to know about our exclusive, advance screenings of big Hollywood blockbusters!

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields


    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly