Mayra Mancilla - Traffic Manager

Mayra has been part the KMIR operations since 1995. She began her career in the traffic department and worked her way up to becoming a department head where she oversees the Traffic and Program departments.



She is very knowledgeable in the WideOrbit system and has a helping hand in various other aspects within the company.



She has grown with the many changes local television has brought to the community and thoroughly enjoys being part of the evolution.



Mayra was born and raised in the Coachella Valley. She has 3 children and 1 grandchild.



In her spare time, Mayra enjoys attending concerts, several outdoor activities and spending quality time with her family and friends.