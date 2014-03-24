Angela Monroe joined KMIR as a videojournalist in January, 2010. She came from KAJ-TV in Kalispell, Montana where she worked as bureau chief, reporter and anchor. For breaking news coverage, Angela won an award from the Society of Professional Journalists. Angela is currently the weekend anchor for KMIR evening newscasts.



At KAJ, Angela interviewed Michelle Obama and covered the campaign visits of Vice President Biden and former President Bill Clinton. Angela has covered a 31-hour murder standoff, did in depth coverage about the deaths of hundreds from contact with asbestos and the community reaction to the ensuing lawsuit of the mining company, then covered a boat crash that injured a Montana state senator and a US Congressman.



In 2006 Angela graduated from the University of Montana's School of Journalism and the Davidson Honors College. She interned at KREM 2 News in Spokane, WA and worked in production and as web producer until she joined KAJ News.



Angela likes to travel, write creative short stories, read science fiction, watch movies, listen to music and spend time with family and friends. So far she has traveled to the British Isles and wants to visit Italy next. Angela has won awards for both short story writing and photography.



About living in the Coachella Valley Angela said, "I love the sunshine, being warm and living near my family." Members of Angela's family live in Orange County and Santa Barbara.

You can email Angela: amonroe@kmir.com