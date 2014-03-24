Gino LaMont co-anchors KMIR News at 5PM, 6 PM, and 11 PM, weekdays.



Gino was born and raised in Orange County, California and hasn't ventured too far from home. He began in the news business in 1995 starting as a photographer and floor director for KMIR News. He got his break in 1997 when a weekend weather spot opened up at a KMIR News. Gino then went on to co-host the popular morning show, KMIR Today, for the next 6 years.



Gino is married with a young daughter and son. Gino hopes to make the valley his home for a very long time.



