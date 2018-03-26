HIV & Aging

Thanks to medical advances over the years, HIV is no longer a death sentence. In fact, many living with HIV are entering their golden years, unheard of 35 years ago. It's a new day as doctors can offer patients a better life as they work towards finding a cure. Janet Zappala reports.
