HIV & Aging

KMIR Janet Zappala, Anchor / Your Health Matters Reporter
Thanks to medical advances over the years, HIV is no longer a death sentence. In fact, many living with HIV are entering their golden years, unheard of 35 years ago. It's a new day as doctors can offer patients a better life as they work towards finding a cure. Janet Zappala reports.

