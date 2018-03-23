KMIR Cares: Angel View Prom - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

KMIR Cares: Angel View Prom

Coachella Valley Region -

Everybody loves prom! Getting dressed up, dancing to your favorite tunes, staying up later than usual with good friends. It's become a right of passage for most high schoolers and one local nonprofit is making sure some locals with disabilities will not miss out on the fun!

Powered by Frankly