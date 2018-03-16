KMIR Cares: Junior League

Fashion Week El Paseo is one of the largest gatherings of fashionistas anywhere outside of Paris, Milan, and New York, on the west coast. It's a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together for the good, and we do.
Hundreds will flock to our desert for one week to view the latest styles in fashion from small local designers, to internationally renowned creators of couture. It's also a great excuse to raise money for those in need, enter our local Junior League!
