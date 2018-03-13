Hotel Paseo Opens Its Doors - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Hotel Paseo Opens Its Doors

KMIR Lauren Day, Reporter
Palm Desert, CA -

After months of construction, the luxury Hotel Paseo opened its doors on Monday. "We are a 150 room, life-style and luxury hotel right in the heart of the El Paseo shopping district. We have nine specialty suites, a seven-treatment room spa," said Gil Reyes, the general manager of Hotel Paseo.  

