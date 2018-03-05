KMIR Cares: Bikram Yoga - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

KMIR Cares: Bikram Yoga

Coachella Valley Region -

For centuries, yoga has been a beneficial practice not only for physical health, but mental health as well. But are you thinking, "I can't do that? My body just doesn't bend or twist like that!"

Well the folks at Bikram Coachella Yoga say that's just not true! Through many outreach programs, they are making sure all are welcome at their studio - even those with limited mobility or with limited income.

