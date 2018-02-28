Saving For Your First Home

Some realtors tell KMIR News buying a first home is not as difficult as it appears. Lauren and Aaron Seuss are first time home buyers in the Coachella Valley, but just over a year ago, they were renters. "When we got married, we rented a condo down in Indio," Aaron Seuss explained.
KMIR.com
KMIR
72920 Park View Drive
Palm Desert, California 92260
Newsroom: 760-340-1623
Viewer Hotline: 760-340-1623
Story Tips: 760-340-1623
WorldNowAll content © Copyright 2000 - 2016 Frankly and KMIR. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.