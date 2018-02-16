KMIR Cares: McCallum Theater - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

KMIR Cares: McCallum Theater

Coachella Valley Region -

It isn't often young school children are offered a field trip to experience world class entertainment. But in honor of what would have been famed composer Leonard Bernstein's 100th birthday, the McCallum Theater has invited valley students to experience a work of art and become inspired!

Powered by Frankly