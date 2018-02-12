Gun Toting Teens Caught on Video - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Gun Toting Teens Caught on Video

KMIR Kitty Alvarado, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Indio, CA -

Indio homeowner, who did not want to be identified says, Friday night after he was alerted to as shooting in his neighborhood he checked his home security system and found teens running away with large guns. If you have any information call Indio Police:  (760) 391-4057

Powered by Frankly