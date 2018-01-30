Beating Addiction - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Beating Addiction

KMIR Janet Zappala, Anchor / Your Health Matters Reporter
The opioid crisis in the United States is just that, a crisis. People are dying everyday from opioids, and many feel there's no hope, but there is. Many agencies across the country offer help to beat addiction. There are several in the Coachella Valley, including Desert Palms in Palm Springs. Janet Zappala reports.

