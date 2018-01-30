Yoga For Balance and Fall Prevention - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Yoga For Balance and Fall Prevention

KMIR Janet Zappala, Anchor / Your Health Matters Reporter
Connect

Some studies have shown that when people fall and break a hip, half never recover. Fall prevention is essential, especially among the older population. In La Quinta, Evolve Yoga has made fall prevention a priority with its focus on balance, strength and stability. It can be life saving in the long run. Janet Zappala shows you more. 

Powered by Frankly