Yoga For Balance and Fall Prevention

Some studies have shown that when people fall and break a hip, half never recover. Fall prevention is essential, especially among the older population. In La Quinta, Evolve Yoga has made fall prevention a priority with its focus on balance, strength and stability. It can be life saving in the long run. Janet Zappala shows you more.
