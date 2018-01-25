KMIR Cares: Barones Art

You've seen the spectacular colorful and whimsical sculptures all around our Coachella Valley. Rabbits. Puppies. Even forks!! In Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, and Indio. They are original creations in neon colored aluminum created from the beautiful hearts and hands of world renowned and award winning artists Tony and Karen Barone.

But what's the story behind these pieces of art? Well, it's a rare and inspiring story of love and kindness.