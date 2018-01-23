PrepnPlay - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

PrepnPlay

KMIR Janet Zappala, Anchor / Your Health Matters Reporter
Connect

PrepnPlay is a campaign designed to get the attention of people at risk of HIV. It's a simple thing as long as you're aware of what to do, and where to go. Putting an end to the HIV epidemic is the goal as Janet Zappala reports.

Powered by Frankly