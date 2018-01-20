Royal Sun Inn Fire Latest Information

At approximately 6PM Friday evening Palm Springs emergency dispatch was notified of a structure fire in the area of South Palm Canyon Drive and East Twin Palms Drive in Palm Springs
Although the fire was contained to a small portion of the hotel, minor to moderate smoke damage did impact a larger part of the building.
Authorities report that their were no injuries, and that the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
KMIR.com
KMIR
72920 Park View Drive
Palm Desert, California 92260
Newsroom: 760-340-1623
Viewer Hotline: 760-340-1623
Story Tips: 760-340-1623
WorldNowAll content © Copyright 2000 - 2016 Frankly and KMIR. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.