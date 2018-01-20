Royal Sun Hotel Fire Latest Information - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Royal Sun Inn Fire Latest Information

At approximately 6PM Friday evening Palm Springs emergency dispatch was notified of a structure fire in the area of South Palm Canyon Drive and East Twin Palms Drive in Palm Springs

Although the fire was contained to a small portion of the hotel, minor to moderate smoke damage did impact a larger part of the building.

Authorities report that their were no injuries, and that the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

