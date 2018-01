Sergeant Walter Mendez and his team of detectives have been working for months trying to find two people: 28-year-old Jonathan Darling Reynoso and 26-year-old Audrey Moran.

"It has been tough for a variety of reasons the specifics as to investigating a missing cases are particularly difficult ... the emotional side is very difficult," says Mendez, who works for Riverside County Sheriff's Department Homicide Unit.