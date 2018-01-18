KMIR Cares: Acqua California Bistro

It's certainly one of the most popular new restaurants in the desert and as you enter, you are expecting a great meal. fun ambiance, and energy. What you might not have expected, is a mini art galley.

Meet Poppa! This talented artist has been painting as a hobby for decades. A lot of decades in fact, because he is now 105 1/2 years old and his proud daughter tells us - he's actually more active and prolific than ever!