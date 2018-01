The Turpin home in Perris looked like any other in Southern California, but behind closed doors sheriffs investigators found 13 malnourished children living in deplorable conditions, some of them in chains. According to the state's department of education, the house of horrors was also a private school. Listed as the school's principal on the state's website: David Turpin. The child's father who is now behind bars facing child torture and endangerment charges.