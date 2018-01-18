24 Years Since Northridge Earthquake

Wednesday marks the 24th anniversary of the Northridge earthquake. The 6.7 magnitude earthquake rocked Southern California on Jan. 17, 1994. A former San Bernardino fire fighter said he remembers that work day all too well. "It was considerable shaking. We knew it was big, but didn't know where it was, but it got everybody out of bed. We pulled all of our equipment outside, and then waited to find out what exactly happened," Wanye Bennett said.
