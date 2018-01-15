Warbirds Fly Over Thermal

Pilots from across the country gathered in Thermal to show off their skills for the Sixth annual Warbird Event held by the Coachella Valley Remote Control Club. Some of the proceeds benefit wounded veterans. Their big event is next month: Jet Jam on Feb 16, 17 and 18. For more information click: HERE
