Yoga Outdoors at Sunnylands

We know that yoga can make us stronger, and help alleviate stress. During this flu season it's important to do everything we can to try and stay healthy. Yoga at Sunnylands, outdoors under the sun, may be just what the doctor ordered.Janet Zappala reports.
