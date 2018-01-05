KMIR Cares: Hanson House - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

KMIR Cares: Hanson House

You may have never noticed, but a stunning facility for healing is tucked behind the iconic tower of Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs. The impressive structure resembles a five-star hotel more than a hospital house but make no mistake, the Hanson House is open to all trauma patients and their families who receive excellent care at the award winning hospital. 

Thanks to the support of locals, thousands have been helped in their time of need.

Powered by Frankly