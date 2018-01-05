KMIR Cares: Bookpals - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

KMIR Cares: Bookpals

Coachella Valley Region -

Over 10-years ago, one local woman made it her mission to bring the joy of reading to young students in schools all over the Coachella Valley. Tere Britton may be tiny, but she is fierce. 

Powered by Frankly